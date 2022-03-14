Chimcomplex To Undergo Major Restructuring To Cope With Soaring Energy Prices

Chimcomplex To Undergo Major Restructuring To Cope With Soaring Energy Prices. Chemical producer Chimcomplex Borzesti (CHOB.RO), which owns the Oltchim and Borzesti platforms, said in a stock market report on Monday that it is forced to enter a major restructuring program in an attempt to cope with the soaring energy prices, considering that it is one of the biggest (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]