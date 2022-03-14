PSD’s Ciolacu: National Recovery & Resilience Plan to go through beef up process, no reform will be removed



The National Recovery and Resilience Plan will go through an optimization process, which will take into account the current reality, “no reform will be removed from the PNRR”, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday. “No reform will be removed from the PNRR. (...)