Senate’s Citu urges Energy Ministry to come up with latest amendments to offshore drilling law

Senate’s Citu urges Energy Ministry to come up with latest amendments to offshore drilling law. National leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Citu said on Monday that the Ministry of Energy has to come up with the latest amendments to the offshore drilling law, adding that a governing coalition meeting on this subject will take place on Tuesday. “We are ready in Parliament,... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]