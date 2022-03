Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant

Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant. Smiley, one of the most successful contemporary Romanian musicians, recently launched a series of five new songs that summarize some of his life experiences from childhood to fame. This one is our favorite as it tackles a widely spread theme in today’s society: the balance between career and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]