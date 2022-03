Romania Antitrust Body Looks Into Deal Whereby Banca Transilvania Acquires Tiriac Leasing

Romania Antitrust Body Looks Into Deal Whereby Banca Transilvania Acquires Tiriac Leasing. Romania’s Competition Council is looking into the transaction whereby lender Banca Transilvania had signed an agreement with Tiriac Group in January 2022 to acquire Tiriac Leasing. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]