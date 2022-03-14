Simtel Team To Install 30,000 Photovoltaic Panels On 11 Buildings Of CTPark Bucharest West

Simtel Team To Install 30,000 Photovoltaic Panels On 11 Buildings Of CTPark Bucharest West. Simtel Team (SMTL.RO), a Romanian engineering and technology company, said in a stock market report on Monday that it signed a framework contract with industrial and logistics space developer CTP Romania for the construction and installation of some 30,000 photovoltaic panels on multiple (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]