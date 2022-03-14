Self-census, the second stage of the census of population and housing in Romania, kicks off



Self-census, the second stage of the census of population and housing in Romania, kicks off.

The second stage of the Census of Population and Housing in Romania, self-census, kicked off on Monday, March 14th, the self-census platform on the www.recensamantromania.ro website being active from 00:00. Self-census can be performed from any smartphone, tablet, laptop or computer. The (...)