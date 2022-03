Fuel Wholesaler Artoil Expects EUR200M Revenue in 2022

Fuel Wholesaler Artoil Expects EUR200M Revenue in 2022. Timisoara-based fuel wholesaler Artoil, held by Alexandra and Alex Bunceanu, estimates EUR200 million revenue for 2022, up 38% compared with last year, ZF has calculated from the data the company supplied. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]