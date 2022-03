Packaging Manufacturer Promateris Set to Increase Share Capital by up to RON125M

Packaging Manufacturer Promateris Set to Increase Share Capital by up to RON125M. The Board of Directors of Romanian industrial group and leading manufacturer of biodegradable and compostable packaging in Central and Eastern Europe Promateris (PPL.RO) has approved a capital increase of up to RON125 million, a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]