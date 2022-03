Poll confirms radical party AUR is losing support among voters

Poll confirms radical party AUR is losing support among voters. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) would get 36% of the vote in parliamentary elections, followed by the Liberal Party (PNL) with 20% of votes and radical party AUR (14%), according to a poll conducted by CURS in March. The latest poll indicated the radical party AUR as much closer if not above (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]