Romania's largest chemical plant reduces operations amid high energy prices
Mar 15, 2022
Romania's largest chemical plant reduces operations amid high energy prices.
Chimcomplex Borzeşti (BVB:CHOB), the largest Romanian chemical company, announced to investors on the morning of March 14 that it must enter a restructuring program in an attempt to cope with the surging energy prices. The group is one of the largest consumers of natural gas. As part of the (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]