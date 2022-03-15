Romanian PM Ciuca confirms plans to cap energy prices for households over next year

Romanian PM Ciuca confirms plans to cap energy prices for households over next year. Romanian prime minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Monday, March 14, that Romania will ask the European Union for all the structural and cohesion funds left not used from previous multiannual budgets to be used for economic support measures, G4media.ro reported. He also confirmed that this (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]