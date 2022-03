Romania’s foreign trade gap soars by 80% in January

Romania’s foreign trade gap soars by 80% in January. Romania’s foreign trade gap seasonally low in the first month of the year rose to EUR 2.13 bln in January 2022, a major 80% YoY leap compared to January 2021, according to the statistics office INS. The base effects, rather wide due to the volatile economic activity during the pandemic and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]