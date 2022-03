Romania's inflation edged up to 8.5% in February

Romania's inflation edged up to 8.5% in February. The headline consumer price inflation in Romania rose to 8.55% YoY in February, from 8.35% YoY in January and 8.19% YoY in December, the statistics office INS announced. The prices edged up by 0.6% in February alone. By main categories of goods, the prices of food goods increased by 8.8% YoY (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]