First trading session for Transilvania Investments under its new brand identity and stock symbol on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Starting with March 14th, Transilvania Investments shares, one of Romania’s biggest investment funds, will be traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the stock symbol “TRANSI”. Transilvania Investments, known as SIF Transilvania until its recent name change, is offering a new strategic vision (...)