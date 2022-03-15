 
March 15, 2022

As a first on the Romanian market, Sodexo is launching the innovative benefits packages ‘Gusto Pass Plus de Sanatate’ and ‘Gusto Pass Plus de Echilibru’
As a first on the Romanian market, Sodexo is launching the innovative benefits packages ‘Gusto Pass Plus de Sanatate’ and ‘Gusto Pass Plus de Echilibru’.

20 medical specialties, available 24/7 via phone, mobile app, or web portal The new concept of benefits packages offers lab results interpretations, nutritional consulting, and monitoring of nutritive behavior 70% of medical visits can be replaced with telemedicine services, according to data (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania To Raise Private Pension Contributions To 4.75% Starting Jan 1, 2024 Romania will raise contributions to mandatory private pension funds (Pillar II) to reach 4.75% of contributors' gross wage from the current share of 3.75%, starting January 1, 2024, the government decided in its Wednesday's meeting.

Romania Ends Jan 2022 With Current Account Deficit Of EUR815M Vs Surplus Of EUR9M In Jan 2021 Romania's current account balance posted a deficit of EUR815 million in January 2022, compared to a surplus of EUR9 million in January 2021, central bank data showed Wednesday.

Dental Clinic Chain Dr. Leahu Teams Up With Monza Hospital In Bucharest To Detect And Treat Oral Cancer Dental clinic chain Dr. Leahu has concluded a partnership with the Monza Oncology Hospital within Bucharest-based Enayati Medical City for the integrated approach of patients with oral cancer, from diagnosis to curing and to post-surgery (...)

New charity concert in Bucharest raises funds for Ukrainian orphans ARCUB cultural centre in Bucharest will host this Saturday, March 19, a benefit concert set to raise funds for orphan children from Ukraine. The collected donations will go to the Emanuel Speranta Romaniei Foundation in Bihor County, which houses dozens of Ukrainian children from orphanages, (...)

President of the Romanian Red Cross, Crown Custodian Margareta visits Tulcea county President of the Romanian Red Cross, Her Majesty Margareta, on Wednesday and Thursday, will pay a visit to Tulcea County. The Custodian of the Crown will be accompanied by Prince Radu. On Wednesday, at 4:00 pm, she will meet the members of the Ukrainian community in Tulcea, and on 5:00... The (...)

Works inauguration on Francophony House in Bucharest. President Iohannis, ambassadors of the Francophone countries will attend the event President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday will participate in the works inauguration on the Francophony House. Attending the event will be the ambassadors of the Francophone countries, representatives of the Francophone organizations in the country, representatives of the academic environment, high (...)

PwC: Fewer Than Half Of Companies In The EU Are Familiar With The Green Deal Fewer than half of the companies in the European Union are familiar with the Green Deal, and only 49% consider themselves prepared for the measures it involves, according to the European Green Deal Survey, conducted by PwC.

 


