As a first on the Romanian market, Sodexo is launching the innovative benefits packages ‘Gusto Pass Plus de Sanatate’ and ‘Gusto Pass Plus de Echilibru’.

20 medical specialties, available 24/7 via phone, mobile app, or web portal The new concept of benefits packages offers lab results interpretations, nutritional consulting, and monitoring of nutritive behavior 70% of medical visits can be replaced with telemedicine services, according to data (...)