Colosseum Mall, the Bucharest's most important retail development in recent years, is inaugurated on March 24. The investment in this stage of development reaches Mil 30 euros The total GLA reaches 53,500 sqm In the current geopolitical context, Colosseum Mall is donating the marketing budget initially allocated to the launch events to the Romanian Red Cross, in order to support the "Humanity has no (...)