Northern Romania: Refurbishment of Braunstein Palace in Iaşi completed

Northern Romania: Refurbishment of Braunstein Palace in Iaşi completed. The consolidation and refurbishment works on the Braunstein Palace in Iaşi, in northeastern Romania, ended after a project amounting to RON 22.8 million (approximately EUR 4.63 million). The project was financed through the European Regional Development Fund, the 2014-2020 Regional Operational (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]