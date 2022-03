PTC Romania Extends Lease Contract For Office Space In CA Immo’s Riverplace

PTC Romania, operating in the IT&C industry, has extended its office lease in the Riverplace office compound held by Austrian real estate developer CA IMMO and located in capital city Bucharest, occupying 4,800 square meters. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]