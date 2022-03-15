International Women of Courage Award 2022: Leader of RO NGO promoting the rights of Roma women among winners

Carmen Gheorghe, the president of E-Romnja, a non-profit promoting the rights of Roma women, is among the twelve winners of this year's International Women of Courage Award, a distinction given by the U.S. State Department. Established in 2007, the award honors women who have shown "exceptional (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]