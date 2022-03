Symmetrica Invests EUR3.5M In New Factory

Symmetrica Invests EUR3.5M In New Factory. Suceava-based paving stone manufacturer Symmetrica, owned by the Stanciu family, said on Tuesday that it invested EUR3.5 million in a new plant in the locality of Solca, Suceava County, and in a new production line at its factory in Prejmer, Brasov (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]