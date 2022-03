Ovidius Clinical Hospital Contracts RON80M Loan From ING Bank

Ovidius Clinical Hospital Contracts RON80M Loan From ING Bank. The Ovidius Clinical Hospital (OCH) in Constanta has taken out a loan of RON80 million (EUR16 million) from lender ING Bank which will be used for the construction of a new building that will include the first section of interventional cardiology and cardiac surgery in the region of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]