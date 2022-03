Alpha Bank’s Loan Portfolio In Romania Tops EUR2.7B At End-2021

Alpha Bank’s Loan Portfolio In Romania Tops EUR2.7B At End-2021. Lender Alpha Bank said its loan portfolio in Romania grew by 3.3% to over EUR2.7 billion at end-2021 due to a 72% increase in new corporate loans and a 46% rise in new retail loans. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]