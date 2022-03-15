President Iohannis: The accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen Area will contribute in an essential way to strengthening the resilience of the European Union



President Iohannis: The accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen Area will contribute in an essential way to strengthening the resilience of the European Union.

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Tuesday, that the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen Area will contribute in an essential way to consolidating the Single Market and strengthening the resilience of the European Union in its entirety. The head of state had tete-a-tete talks and (...)