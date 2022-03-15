PM Ciuca: Romania becomes one of the first countries to make modern military equipment
Mar 15, 2022
PM Ciuca: Romania becomes one of the first countries to make modern military equipment.
Romania becomes one of the first countries where the production of modern military equipment and hardware is located, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday at the signing ceremony of a joint venture agreement between Uzina Mecanica Bucharest (UMB) and General Dynamics European Land (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]