March 15, 2022

President Iohannis: I talked with Azerbaijan President Alyiev about strengthening our cooperation in the field of energy
President Iohannis: I talked with Azerbaijan President Alyiev about strengthening our cooperation in the field of energy.

President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday about strengthening energy cooperation. “A very good phone call with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, about strengthening and expanding the Strategic Partnership between (...)

