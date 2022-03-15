EPP’s Weber in Bucharest: We are siding with the Ukrainian people , they are fighting for freedom and democracy



The chairman of the European People’s Party (EPP) in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber, who is visiting Bucharest on Tuesday, has noticed the efforts made by the Romanian authorities in support of the refugees, adding that the Ukrainian people is fighting for freedom and democracy. “It’s (...)