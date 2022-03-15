GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 4.854 following over 44.000 tests in the last 24 hours



GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 4.854 following over 44.000 tests in the last 24 hours.

As many as 4,854 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 2,767 from the previous day, with more than 44,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday. Of the new cases, 519 were in re-infected... (...)