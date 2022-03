Competition Council Greenlights 81 Deals in 2021, a 15-Year High

Competition Council Greenlights 81 Deals in 2021, a 15-Year High. Romania’s Competition Council greenlighted a total of 81 transactions in 2021, a record number for the last 15 years. By comparison, the second-best year was 2008 (the last economic boom year before the financial crisis), with a total of 75 approved (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]