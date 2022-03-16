|
(P) The REPowerEU Plan: European Commission’s Communication for a Joint European Action for more affordable, secure and sustainable energy and what it means for Romania
Mar 16, 2022
(P) The REPowerEU Plan: European Commission’s Communication for a Joint European Action for more affordable, secure and sustainable energy and what it means for Romania.
Dedeman's Paval Brothers Own Almost 1% in BRD
Adrian Paval and Dragoş Paval, shareholders of the DIY retailer Dedeman, the most powerful Romanian entrepreneurial business, own a stake of almost 1% in BRD Soc Gen - the third largest bank in Romania, through Paval Holding, which makes them the tenth largest shareholders of the (...)
Dr. Max/Sensiblu Pharmacies Overshoot RON2B Revenue Mark in 2021
Dr. Max brand, introduced by the private equity firm Penta Investments on the market in 2020, after the acquisition of Sensiblu pharmacies, generated RON2.3 billion revenue in 2021, after an increase of 21% over the previous (...)
President Iohannis in Chisinau: Romania stands with R. of Moldova, as it has always been: You can count on us!
President Klaus Iohannis declared on Wednesday in Chisinau, after a meeting with Maia Sandu, that Romania stands with the Republic of Moldova and its citizens, as always. “You can count on us,” the president said. “We focused, as expected, on the consequences of the Russian Federation’s aggression (...)
EY: Most Romanian CFOs Plan To Get Significantly Involved In Strategy Development And Executions
Over the next three years, Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) in Romania think about becoming more of a business partner to their organization, with 78% believing they will be significantly involved in strategy development and executions, followed by 69% involved in business model innovation and (...)
Portugal's EDP Renewables Targets 1,000 MW Projects In Romania, Govt Says
Portugal’s EDP Renewables (EDPR), the third largest renewable energy investor on the Romanian market, said it plans to invest in additional green energy projects in Romania with a capacity of 1,000 MW, the Romanian government said in a press statement on Wednesday (March 16, (...)
Emergn Enters Romania; Set To Hire 100 IT Experts
Emergn, a global digital business services company that helps companies deliver faster products and valuable customer experiences, announced its entry into the Romanian market.
PM Ciuca tells Beltrame group officials Government supports the development of investment projects
The Romanian government supports the development of investment projects for the industry for the modernisation of the national economy, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca told a meeting with officials of the Beltrame group, after the group completed the acquisition of the Targoviste Special Steel (...)
