Romanian 5 To Go coffee shop chain expands to Hungary

Romanian 5 To Go coffee shop chain expands to Hungary. The 5 To Go coffee shops chain, founded by Romanian entrepreneurs Radu Savopol and Lucian Bădilă, has expanded into a new market by launching a master franchise in Hungary. A number of 5 cafes are to be open by the end of this year, Profit.ro reported. The first quarter of the year is expected (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]