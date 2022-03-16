Romanian company UMB officially involved in production of Piranha 5 fighting vehicles
Mar 16, 2022
Romanian company UMB officially involved in production of Piranha 5 fighting vehicles.
General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) on March 15 signed a joint venture with Uzina Mecanică București (UMB), and the next lot of Piranha 5 fighting vehicles for the Romanian Army will be fully manufactured in the Romanian company’s factory. The production facility, located in Bucharest, (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]