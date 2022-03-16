Romania's Govt. promises another deadline for EUR 1 bln military corvettes contract

Romania's Govt. promises another deadline for EUR 1 bln military corvettes contract. The contract on the public procurement of four multirole corvettes for the Romanian Army will be sealed around the end of April, defence minister Vasile Dincu told journalists at the 57th Air Base from Mihail Kogălniceanu. "Probably the end of April is the moment when we will be able to make a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]