BCR expects Romania's central bank to bring refinancing rate to 3.5% by mid-year

BCR expects Romania's central bank to bring refinancing rate to 3.5% by mid-year. Faced with inflation likely to reach 12.5% by the end of the year, 1.3pp higher than its own projection, Romania's central bank (BNR) will raise the refinancing rate by 50bp to 3.0% in its next monetary board meeting on April 9 and by another 50bp to 3.5% until the mid of the year, according to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]