Real wages in Romania up real 0.5% YoY in January

Real wages in Romania up real 0.5% YoY in January. The average net wage in Romania increased by 8.9% in January 2022 compared to January 2021 (YoY), to RON 3,698 (EUR 748), the statistics office INS announced. In real terms, the net wage increased by 0.5% YoY after four consecutive months when the annual dynamics remained in the negative area. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]