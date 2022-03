Romania's public debt-to-GDP ratio rises to 48.9% at end-2021

Romania's Government public debt reached RON 576.6 bln (EUR 116.5 bln) at the end of 2021, the Ministry of Finance announced. The public debt-to-GDP ratio thus reached 48.9% at the end of last year, 1.5pp up from one year earlier. The moderate rise of the public indebtedness, slower than (...)