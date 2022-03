Grain Trader East Grain Earmarks EUR2.8M Investment for 2022

Grain Trader East Grain Earmarks EUR2.8M Investment for 2022. East Grain, a grain trader controlled by several entrepreneurs of Romania and Hungary, has budgeted EUR2.8 million investments for 2022, with EUR1.3 million for own truck fleet and EUR1.5 million for purchases of new warehousing bases and for the expansion and retooling of the existent silo (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]