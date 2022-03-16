Promateris announces a share capital increase operation to finance the accelerated growth strategy, but also M&A activities

Promateris (BVB: PPL), a Romanian industrial group and leader in Central and Eastern Europe in producing biodegradable and compostable packaging, announces intention to increase its share capital. The operation has been approved by the Board of Directors of Promateris and is subject to the vote