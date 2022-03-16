Free Now supports Ukraine: Passengers can round up the value of the ride to donate the change to Red Cross



Free Now supports Ukraine: Passengers can round up the value of the ride to donate the change to Red Cross.

The company donates free rides to the NGOs involved in helping refugees in Romania FREE NOW, Europe’s leading multi-mobility platform, takes measures to support refugees from Ukraine. FREE NOW passengers across Europe now have the option to round up the payment for rides directly from the app, (...)