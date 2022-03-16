The furniture manufacturing industry continues to grow:CTP signs a partnership with hardware manufacturer Blum, in CTPark Bucharest North

The furniture manufacturing industry continues to grow:CTP signs a partnership with hardware manufacturer Blum, in CTPark Bucharest North. CTP, the largest owner and developer of industrial and logistics space in Romania, has partnered with Blum, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of furniture hardware. CTP will set up a 2,200 sqm warehouse for the Austrian manufacturer’s subsidiary in CTPark Bucharest North, in the Stefanesti (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]