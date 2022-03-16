President of the Romanian Red Cross, Crown Custodian Margareta visits Tulcea county

President of the Romanian Red Cross, Crown Custodian Margareta visits Tulcea county. President of the Romanian Red Cross, Her Majesty Margareta, on Wednesday and Thursday, will pay a visit to Tulcea County. The Custodian of the Crown will be accompanied by Prince Radu. On Wednesday, at 4:00 pm, she will meet the members of the Ukrainian community in Tulcea, and on 5:00... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]