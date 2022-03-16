Works inauguration on Francophony House in Bucharest. President Iohannis, ambassadors of the Francophone countries will attend the event



Works inauguration on Francophony House in Bucharest. President Iohannis, ambassadors of the Francophone countries will attend the event.

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday will participate in the works inauguration on the Francophony House. Attending the event will be the ambassadors of the Francophone countries, representatives of the Francophone organizations in the country, representatives of the academic environment, high (...)