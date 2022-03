IntMin Bode: We are witnessing a real carnage on the roads in Romania

IntMin Bode: We are witnessing a real carnage on the roads in Romania. The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, declared on Wednesday that in Romania “we are witnessing a real carnage on the roads”, which places our country “on a not at all honorable place” in the hierarchy of European countries, with a high number of deaths due to road accidents. “In... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]