President Iohannis to meet Moldovan counterpart Sandu in Chisinau

President Iohannis to meet Moldovan counterpart Sandu in Chisinau. President Klaus Iohannis will pay a visit to the Republic of Moldova today. He will be accompanied by the Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca. According to the Romanian Presidential Administration, at 16:45hrs Iohannis will be welcomed by his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu. The two chiefs of state (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]