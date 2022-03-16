InteRo Property Development becomes the first residential developer in Romania to present its entire portfolio through a virtual reality lens



InteRo Property Development becomes the first residential developer in Romania to present its entire portfolio through a virtual reality lens.

On the Bright Spaces platform, the InteRoVerse project takes the residential customer journey to the next level, by offering Buyers exclusive access to virtually viewing and experiencing the InteRo real estate portfolio InteRo Property Development, owned by the Canadian Topolinski investors (...)