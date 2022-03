New charity concert in Bucharest raises funds for Ukrainian orphans

The collected donations will go to the Emanuel Speranta Romaniei Foundation in Bihor County, which houses dozens of Ukrainian children from orphanages, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]