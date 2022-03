Romania To Raise Private Pension Contributions To 4.75% Starting Jan 1, 2024

Romania To Raise Private Pension Contributions To 4.75% Starting Jan 1, 2024. Romania will raise contributions to mandatory private pension funds (Pillar II) to reach 4.75% of contributors' gross wage from the current share of 3.75%, starting January 1, 2024, the government decided in its Wednesday's meeting. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]