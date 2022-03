Romania Ends Jan 2022 With Current Account Deficit Of EUR815M Vs Surplus Of EUR9M In Jan 2021

Romania's current account balance posted a deficit of EUR815 million in January 2022, compared to a surplus of EUR9 million in January 2021, central bank data showed Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]