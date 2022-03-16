Dental Clinic Chain Dr. Leahu Teams Up With Monza Hospital In Bucharest To Detect And Treat Oral Cancer

Dental Clinic Chain Dr. Leahu Teams Up With Monza Hospital In Bucharest To Detect And Treat Oral Cancer. Dental clinic chain Dr. Leahu has concluded a partnership with the Monza Oncology Hospital within Bucharest-based Enayati Medical City for the integrated approach of patients with oral cancer, from diagnosis to curing and to post-surgery (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]