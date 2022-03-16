Development Ministry finances restoration of fire-damaged Administrative Palace in Suceava

Development Ministry finances restoration of fire-damaged Administrative Palace in Suceava. The Ministry of Development announced on Wednesday, March 16, that it would finance with over RON 96 million (some EUR 19.5 million) the restoration of the Administrative Palace in Suceava, northeastern Romania. The building, a historical monument, was severely damaged by a fire last year. “The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]